Analysts Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $2.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings of $2.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Five Below posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $174.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day moving average of $129.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $175.76.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Five Below by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Five Below by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Five Below by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Five Below by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.