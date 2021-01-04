Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.87 Million

Analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post $17.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $24.41 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $20.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $88.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $96.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $73.65 million, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $96.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

