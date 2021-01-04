Analysts Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report sales of $37.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $17.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $116.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $119.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $180.80 million, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $219.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

NYSE:IIPR traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.50. 415,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $199.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after buying an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 399,236 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after buying an additional 229,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after buying an additional 202,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,707,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

