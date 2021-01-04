Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to report $362.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $374.70 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $391.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

KWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

KWR opened at $253.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $272.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,669. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,673,000 after purchasing an additional 53,480 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 21.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,126,000 after acquiring an additional 173,930 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

