Analysts Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $863.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report $863.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $847.50 million to $878.54 million. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $823.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

SAFM stock opened at $132.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $177.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 34.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 95.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

