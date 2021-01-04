Analysts Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.35. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $31.08 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Tapestry by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

