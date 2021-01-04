Analysts Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Target Price at $252.95

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.95.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,440 shares of company stock valued at $53,701,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after acquiring an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,875,000 after acquiring an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock opened at $290.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.00. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $293.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

