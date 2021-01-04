Analysts Set Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B) PT at $60.00

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

BF/B stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B)’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

