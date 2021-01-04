Analysts Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Target Price at $18.17

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FULC shares. BidaskClub raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 112.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $581,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $216,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,850,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after buying an additional 68,101 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.38. 3,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,624. The firm has a market cap of $339.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.96. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

