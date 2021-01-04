Analysts Set InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) PT at $10.21

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Ci Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in InflaRx by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.52. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

