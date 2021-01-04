Analysts Set IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) Target Price at GBX 321.86

IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 321.86 ($4.21).

IWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 239 ($3.12) target price on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 239 ($3.12) target price on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LON:IWG opened at GBX 355.40 ($4.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. IWG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 470.40 ($6.15). The company has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 339.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 288.24.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23), for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

