Analysts Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Target Price at $20.25

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OR opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,438,000 after buying an additional 8,792,286 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at $8,428,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at $5,569,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,132,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

