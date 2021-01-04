Analysts Set Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Target Price at $24.50

Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price target (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE PFC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,640. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $273,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,766.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,990 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

