Analysts Set Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Price Target at GBX 608.50

Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 608.50 ($7.95).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

RDW traded down GBX 10.57 ($0.14) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 560.93 ($7.33). 761,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,373. Redrow plc has a one year low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a one year high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12). The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 545.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 470.43.

About Redrow plc (RDW.L)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

