Analysts Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target at $324.40

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.40.

Several analysts have commented on SBAC shares. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,763.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.59 and a 200 day moving average of $299.31. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

