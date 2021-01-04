Analysts Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT at $18.54

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE:TME opened at $19.24 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,188,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,848,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,510 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 283.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,827,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,918 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

