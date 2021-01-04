Analyzing Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Accolade alerts:

This table compares Accolade and Points International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Points International $401.18 million 0.47 $11.89 million $0.86 16.69

Points International has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade N/A N/A N/A Points International 0.51% 9.12% 2.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Points International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Accolade and Points International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 2 8 0 2.80 Points International 0 2 1 0 2.33

Accolade currently has a consensus price target of $47.90, indicating a potential upside of 10.11%. Points International has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.12%. Given Accolade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Points International.

Summary

Points International beats Accolade on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. Its customers are primarily employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.