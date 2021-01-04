Analyzing Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandston and Immatics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandston N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A Immatics N/A N/A $2.58 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sandston has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sandston and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandston N/A N/A -11,161.21% Immatics N/A -1,105.30% -37.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Immatics shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Sandston shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sandston and Immatics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandston 0 0 0 0 N/A Immatics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Immatics has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.77%. Given Immatics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immatics is more favorable than Sandston.

Summary

Immatics beats Sandston on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandston

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products. The company was formerly known as Nematron Corporation and changed its name to Sandston Corporation in April 2004. Sandston Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Traverse City, Michigan. Sandston Corporation is a subsidiary of Dorman Industries, LLC.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors; and IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy that targets the malignant tumor cell. Its TCR Bispecifics product candidates include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid and hematological malignancies. The company also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an off-the-shelf ACT. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

