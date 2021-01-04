Analyzing Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Switch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yalla Group and Switch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Switch $462.31 million 8.52 $8.92 million $0.15 109.13

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yalla Group and Switch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Switch 0 1 7 1 3.00

Switch has a consensus price target of $20.94, suggesting a potential upside of 27.90%. Given Switch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A Switch 2.03% 2.72% 0.96%

Summary

Switch beats Yalla Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

