Anchor Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.26 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002542 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.26 million and approximately $92,131.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00029852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00270922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00527950 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00280209 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051486 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 tokens. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

