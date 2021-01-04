Ankr (ANKR) One Day Volume Hits $15.83 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitMax, ABCC and Bgogo. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $55.03 million and $15.83 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00042491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.55 or 0.00304528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00030183 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00022691 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi Korea, Bithumb, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bgogo, CoinExchange, ABCC, Coinall, Coinone, Coinsuper, KuCoin, Sistemkoin, Binance DEX, BitMax, Bittrex, Upbit and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

