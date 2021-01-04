Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.30. 9,632,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 7,378,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

APHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Aphria in the second quarter worth about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aphria by 30.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aphria by 38.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 46,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aphria by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aphria by 17.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 901,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 134,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

