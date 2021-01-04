Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

APEN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. 78,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,425. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.26. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

