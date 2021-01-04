Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.77. 1,064,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,904. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

