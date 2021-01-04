Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Shares Gap Down to $25.75

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.75, but opened at $18.90. Appen shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

APPEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Appen in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

About Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF)

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Relevance and Speech and Image.

