AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Critical Survey

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 53.56% 95.27% 51.85% Aware -130.24% -26.63% -24.42%

Risk and Volatility

AppFolio has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AppFolio and Aware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 1 2 0 0 1.67 Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppFolio presently has a consensus price target of $119.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.90%. Given AppFolio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppFolio is more favorable than Aware.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of AppFolio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Aware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppFolio and Aware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $256.01 million 24.14 $36.28 million $1.02 176.51 Aware $12.20 million 6.15 -$8.34 million N/A N/A

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Aware.

Summary

AppFolio beats Aware on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses. It also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials. In addition, the company offers Value+ services, such as Website design, electronic payment, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, tenant debt collections, and utility management services. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK Â- Inquire, biometric services platform Â- BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform Â- Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging products for medical applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, value added resellers, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

