Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.23. Apple posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,798,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,619,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

