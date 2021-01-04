APR Coin (APR) Market Cap Hits $8,853.32

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $8,853.32 and approximately $8.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 59.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00124832 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 167% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.23 or 0.00780995 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029845 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000153 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014579 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,395,518 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

