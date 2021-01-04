AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,010 Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

