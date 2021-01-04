AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maiden were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Maiden by 76.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHLD stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $211.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

