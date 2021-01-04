AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in PFSweb by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 200,731 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth $1,887,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PFSweb by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 46,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PFSweb by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in PFSweb by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $25,047.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,035.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,738.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,120.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,644 shares of company stock worth $187,765. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSW opened at $6.73 on Monday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 million, a PE ratio of -112.15 and a beta of 1.86.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $77.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.38 million. Research analysts predict that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFSweb Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW).

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.