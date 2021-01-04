AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,362 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

