AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Acacia Research by 739.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Acacia Research by 72.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 88,280 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 61.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

ACTG opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.86. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 94.66%.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

