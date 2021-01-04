Aqua Metals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,761 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the typical volume of 1,635 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AQMS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,522,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AQMS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 157,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. Equities analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

