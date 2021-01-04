Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,622. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $186.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.87.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $8,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 586,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 106,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

