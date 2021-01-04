Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $3.18 on Major Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $125.77 million and $27.14 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for $3.18 or 0.00010127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00042882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00343651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00023318 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

