Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) Insider Nigel Boardman Acquires 1,250 Shares

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) insider Nigel Boardman bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 785 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,812.50 ($12,820.09).

Shares of LON:ARBB traded down GBX 17.83 ($0.23) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 759.67 ($9.93). The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133. The stock has a market cap of £113.11 million and a P/E ratio of 30.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 734.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 736.93. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

