ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.58

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 10.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 53.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.