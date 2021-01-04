Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,877. The company has a market cap of $384.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 55.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.