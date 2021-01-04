Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) (CVE:LIT) Shares Gap Up to $0.08

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) (CVE:LIT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.08, but opened at $0.09. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 23,360 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

