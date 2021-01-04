Artfinity (AT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Artfinity has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $43,313.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00042954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00338342 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00034771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

AT is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

