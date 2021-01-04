Arweave Price Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $89.38 million and $4.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00008343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00336438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00035366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00023823 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

