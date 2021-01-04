Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $205.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.00.

ASHTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.79. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $193.75.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

