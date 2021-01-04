Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) & WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Critical Survey

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and WidePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software 46.12% -0.48% -0.20% WidePoint 0.74% 4.40% 1.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Asure Software and WidePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 5 0 3.00 WidePoint 0 0 1 0 3.00

Asure Software presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.32%. WidePoint has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.59%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Asure Software is more favorable than WidePoint.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and WidePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $73.15 million 1.80 $30.00 million $0.33 21.52 WidePoint $101.72 million 0.84 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Asure Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WidePoint.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of WidePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of WidePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Asure Software has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WidePoint has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Asure Software beats WidePoint on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides Asure HRServices that offers services ranging from an online compliance library and on-demand call center for various HR questions, to outsourced HR function. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions. It also offers professional services to its federally certified software solutions. WidePoint Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

