Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.35% from the stock’s current price.

ATKR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Atkore International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

ATKR opened at $41.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore International Group has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $477.42 million during the quarter.

In other Atkore International Group news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,366,779.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,422.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,394,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,039 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

