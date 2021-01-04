Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Trading Up 5.7%

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.22. 750,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 473,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $198.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 66,789 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Atlantic Power by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,136 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,969,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 766,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,961,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 90,260 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Company Profile (NYSE:AT)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

