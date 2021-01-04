Atomic Wallet Coin Hits One Day Volume of $37,595.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and $37,595.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127620 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00268005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00528573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00050438 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.