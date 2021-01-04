Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $162.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.60.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $172.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.56 and a 200-day moving average of $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,988 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.