Autonio Price Reaches $0.0392 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $124,258.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio token can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00180029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00536967 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00282884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00050395 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

