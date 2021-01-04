Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Up 7.7%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.40. 2,041,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,119,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

